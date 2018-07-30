Elliott, who converted three field-goal attempts as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl victory, has looked solid throughout training camp as he enters his second year in the league, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.

Elliott didn't miss a single attempt during Day 2 of the Eagles' training camp last Friday, which is a great sign after he failed to connect on three of seven attempts from 30-39 yards as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old should be a serviceable fantasy option in 2018 as Carson Wentz (knee) returns to the helm to lead an Eagles offense that has plenty of weapons.