Eagles' Jake Elliott: Looking good in camp
Elliott, who converted three field-goal attempts as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl victory, has looked solid throughout training camp as he enters his second year in the league, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.
Elliott didn't miss a single attempt during Day 2 of the Eagles' training camp last Friday, which is a great sign after he failed to connect on three of seven attempts from 30-39 yards as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old should be a serviceable fantasy option in 2018 as Carson Wentz (knee) returns to the helm to lead an Eagles offense that has plenty of weapons.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails three field goals in SB LII•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Hits game-winning 48-yard field goal•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Reaches double figures•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only two kicks•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only attempt in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...