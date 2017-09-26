Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes 61-yard FG for game winner
Elliott made two of three field-goal tries and added three extra points in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The rookie missed from 52 yards in the third quarter but more than atoned for it with a field goal from 46 to tie the game with under a minute remaining and then the 61-yarder as time expired to win it. Having achieved legendary status in only his second game for Philadelphia, one wonders if he will cede the job back to Caleb Sturgis when the veteran returns from IR. Of course, the former Bengals practice-squad signee can't afford to keep hooking a kick left each game for that to be a realistic possibility.
