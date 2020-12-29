Elliott made his lone field-goal attempts as well as both extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.
The Eagles got up early on the Cowboys, and it looked like Elliott might have one of his biggest games of the season. Unfortunately, he was not called on again after his 38-yard field goal with 3:44 remaining in the first half.
