Elliott converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the Eagles' win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Elliott has made a 58-yard field goal in back-to-back weeks to open the season after kicks of 50-plus yards were his bugaboo during the 2024 campaign. In addition to the 58-yarder, Elliott also made a 51-yard field goal against Kansas City on Sunday. On the season, Elliott has made all three of his field goals -- all 50-plus yards -- and all five of his extra points.