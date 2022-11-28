Elliott converted both of his field-goal attempts and four of his five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

Elliott is still yet to attempt more than two field goals in a game this season, but he matched his season high Sunday by making six total kicks. His second missed extra point of the year does stand out as a notable negative, but he also made his second kick of the season from beyond 50 yards, converting a 54-yarder late in the fourth quarter to stretch the Eagles' lead to 10.