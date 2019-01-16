Elliott converted both of his extra-point attempts Sunday in the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Saints in the divisional round.

Including the Eagles' two playoff contests, Elliott was generally solid during his second NFL season, as he converted 27 of 32 field-goal tries (84.4 percent) and missed only two of 38 point-after attempts. The 23-year-old will become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason and will almost certainly be tendered a contract for 2019.