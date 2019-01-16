Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes both kicks in playoff loss
Elliott converted both of his extra-point attempts Sunday in the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Saints in the divisional round.
Including the Eagles' two playoff contests, Elliott was generally solid during his second NFL season, as he converted 27 of 32 field-goal tries (84.4 percent) and missed only two of 38 point-after attempts. The 23-year-old will become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason and will almost certainly be tendered a contract for 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...