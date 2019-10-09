Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt as well as four extra points in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Jets.

Elliott made a chip-shot 28-yarder in the second quarter to end a one-game field-goal drought. He has seen precious few attempts this year, but with the Eagles' offense scoring more over the last two weeks, better times are likely on the horizon for the 24-year-old.

