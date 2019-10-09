Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes fifth attempt of year
Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt as well as four extra points in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Jets.
Elliott made a chip-shot 28-yarder in the second quarter to end a one-game field-goal drought. He has seen precious few attempts this year, but with the Eagles' offense scoring more over the last two weeks, better times are likely on the horizon for the 24-year-old.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Doesn't get field-goal try in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Signing with Eagles for 2019•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes both kicks in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.