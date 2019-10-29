Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and was 2-of-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

Elliott got the Eagles on the board with a 37-yarder in the first quarter. The 24-year-old subsequently missed his first kick of the season when his extra-point try following Miles Sanders' touchdown run early in the second half hit the left upright. The Memphis product has not attempted more than two field goals in a game yet this season but will get his next chance Week 9 against Chicago.