Elliott went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Elliott didn't have a particularly tough day, as his 22-yard field goal that put the Eagles on the board early in the second quarter came from inside extra-point range. Despite kicking for a team that ranks fourth in points per game, Elliott continues to have an underwhelming fantasy season. The Eagles have been so good at finding the end zone that they've rarely called on him, ranking second in touchdowns but last in field-goal attempts.