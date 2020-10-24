Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and added an extra point in Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants.
It was Elliot's first successful field-goal conversion since Week 4 against San Francisco. Opportunities have been few and far between for the 25-year-old this season, and he has also been inconsistent from long distance. He has a get-right matchup in Week 8 with Dallas, however.
