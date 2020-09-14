Elliott made one of two field-goal tries and added two extra points in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Elliott got his first field-goal opportunity with just over two minutes left in the first quarter and was successful from 38 yards out to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead. His second and final attempt wouldn't come until the third quarter, but the 25-year-old would come up short on a 53-yarder. He has been consistent so far in his NFL career, having made at least 83.9-percent of his field-goal tries in each of his three NFL seasons.