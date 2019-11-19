Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only attempt in loss
Elliott made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England and added an extra point.
Elliott put a 42-yarder through the uprights to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but wasn't called on again for three. The 24-year-old has just 13 field-goal attempts on the year and just three games with multiple tries.
