Elliott was successful on his lone field goal attempt and perfect on four extra points in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Just one 45-yard attempt was an ideal way to get back into the groove for Elliott, who left early in Week 11 due to a concussion. Recently assured by coach Doug Pederson that the rookie will keep the job even when Caleb Sturgis is healthy, the Memphis product remains one of the top kickers in fantasy going forward.