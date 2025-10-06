default-cbs-image
Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Elliott made a chip-shot 31-yard field goal late in the first quarter, which would prove to be his only field-goal try of the day. The kicker remains perfect through five games this season, making all five of his field-goal attempts, while going 14-for-14 on extra-point tries.

