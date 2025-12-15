Elliott made his only field-goal try and went 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Elliott made the most of his only field-goal attempt, converting a 27-yarder in the second quarter. The kicker had missed a field-goal try in each of the previous three games, so Sunday's performance snapped that streak. Elliott has now gone 17-for-22 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making 35 of 36 PATs over 14 contests this season.