Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in loss
Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and added three extra points in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Elliott got the Eagles on the board with a 25-yarder in the first quarter but wasn't called on again in the game except to add extra points. With the Eagles offense struggling to give him opportunities, there are probably better options in fantasy as Philadelphia heads to Green Bay on Thursday.
