Elliott made his only field goal attempt in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington and added three extra points.

Elliott sank the nail in Washington's coffin with a 22-yard boot midway through the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 32-20 lead. The Memphis product will look to stay perfect on the road Week 2 at Atlanta.

