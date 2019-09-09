Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only field-goal try in win
Elliott made his only field goal attempt in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington and added three extra points.
Elliott sank the nail in Washington's coffin with a 22-yard boot midway through the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 32-20 lead. The Memphis product will look to stay perfect on the road Week 2 at Atlanta.
