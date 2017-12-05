Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes only two kicks
Elliott made a 26-yard field goal as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Elliott did all that was required of him in a game that saw the Eagles struggle to set up scoring opportunities. Although another tough matchup awaits this weekend, when Philadelphia visits Los Angeles, it'd be surprising if Elliott is kept that quiet once again.
