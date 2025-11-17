Elliott went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday night's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Elliott was able to convert field goals from 27 and 34 yards in the first half before later adding a 49-yard make in the fourth quarter. The three field goals were a season high for the kicker, and the performance marked his first contest since Week 2 that he made multiple field goals. Elliott has now made 11 of 13 field-goal tries over 10 games this season.