Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes three field goals in win
Elliott made all three of his field-goal attempts but just one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-14 win over Chicago.
Elliott finally got a third field-goal chance in a game and converted all of them but missed an extra point for the second week in a row. Despite his highest point total of the year, he'll need to replaced with a bye coming in Week 10.
