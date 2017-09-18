Play

Elliott made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and also tacked on an extra point.

He was successful from 34 and 40 yards, but hooked one wide left at the end of the first half after Andy Reid called timeout to ice the rookie kicker. The Memphis product will keep getting chances until Caleb Sturgis can return from injury.

