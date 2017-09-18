Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes two field goals in debut
Elliott made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and also tacked on an extra point.
He was successful from 34 and 40 yards, but hooked one wide left at the end of the first half after Andy Reid called timeout to ice the rookie kicker. The Memphis product will keep getting chances until Caleb Sturgis can return from injury.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...