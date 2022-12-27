Elliott converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.
Elliott was perfect Saturday, converting field goals from 47 and 25 yards out. The 27-year-old kicker has now made 84 percent of his field-goal attempts this season. Elliott will look to build upon his solid performance when the Eagles host the Saints in Week 17.
