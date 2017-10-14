Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes two more field goals Thursday
Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts as well as two extra points in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
With makes from 48 and 50 yards in this one, he now has a streak of ten straight field goals made. The Eagles face Washington at home next Monday night, and he should continue to be a good bet for further production out of the kicker position.
