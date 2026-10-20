Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts during the Eagles' 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

With Jalen Hurts (calf) out for the year, Sunday was the Eagles' first game with Tanner McKee under center. The offense labored to get up and down the field, and it was the fifth time in six games that Elliott attempted zero or one field goals. Week 7 against the Cowboys on Monday, Oct. 26 could be a better night offensively for the Eagles, given that Dallas' defense ranks in the bottom-3 in the league in yards allowed per game.