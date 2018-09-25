Elliott made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis and tacked on two extra points.

Elliott missed wide left from 55 yards in the first quarter before quickly rebounding to make a 33-yard try in the second and tying the game at 13 in the third from 24 yards out. The second-year kicker has now missed his only two opportunities of more than 40 yards this season but is perfect on three tries from closer in. The Memphis product will try to find success from long range on the road at Tennessee in Week 4.