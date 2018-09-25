Eagles' Jake Elliott: Miss long kick in win
Elliott made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis and tacked on two extra points.
Elliott missed wide left from 55 yards in the first quarter before quickly rebounding to make a 33-yard try in the second and tying the game at 13 in the third from 24 yards out. The second-year kicker has now missed his only two opportunities of more than 40 yards this season but is perfect on three tries from closer in. The Memphis product will try to find success from long range on the road at Tennessee in Week 4.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses only attempt in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Good on lone attempt in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Looking good in camp•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails three field goals in SB LII•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Hits game-winning 48-yard field goal•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Reaches double figures•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...