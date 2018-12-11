Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys but connected on just two of three extra points.

Elliott's first scoring attempt of the game came after Alshon Jeffery's third-quarter touchdown, but the Memphis product pushed it right. He would tie the game at nine early in the fourth, but perhaps the contest would not have gone to overtime if not for the missed kick earlier. Elliott has had to battle both his offense's inconsistency as well as his own this season. He'll look to put it past him on the road Week 15 against the Rams.