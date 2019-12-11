Elliott made one of his two field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the Giants.

Elliott converted from 34 yards in the second quarter, but missed wide left from 47 yards on his next field-goal attempt. Although he made his other two kicks on the evening, Elliott has now misfired once in back-to-back outings ahead of Week 15's game against the Redskins.