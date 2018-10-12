Eliott made two of three field-goal attempts in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants. He was perfect on four extra points.

Elliott nailed his first field-goal try from 33 yards with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Philadelphia would get the ball back with 23 seconds remaining in the period and gave the Memphis product a 54-yard chance to close out the half, but he pushed it wide right. The 23-year-old was good again from 30 yards early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a three-touchdown lead. Through six games, Elliott still has not made a kick longer than 40 yards, but that amounts to just three attempts so far.