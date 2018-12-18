Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses another key kick in win
Elliott made three of four field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Elliott's night started promisingly enough as he nailed a 51-yard attempt to open the game's scoring in the first quarter. The 23-year-old made two shorter attempts in each of the next two quarters but missed from 53-yards out with a chance to ice the game late in the final period. The Memphis product has now missed field-goal tries in back-to-back games and will try to right the ship at home Week 16 against Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...