Elliott made three of four field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday night's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Elliott's night started promisingly enough as he nailed a 51-yard attempt to open the game's scoring in the first quarter. The 23-year-old made two shorter attempts in each of the next two quarters but missed from 53-yards out with a chance to ice the game late in the final period. The Memphis product has now missed field-goal tries in back-to-back games and will try to right the ship at home Week 16 against Houston.