Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses costly kick in loss
Elliott made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers. He was successful on both of his extra-point tries.
Elliott pushed a first-quarter kick wide right from 36-yards, and it would come back to bite him and his team later. The Eagles got within easy field-goal range as time wound down in the fourth quarter, but since they were down by four, they were not able to send the 23-year-old out for the victory. If there is any bright side for the second-year kicker, it's that he finally made his first attempt of 40-yards or more on the year. He'll look to rebound Week 8 at Jacksonville.
