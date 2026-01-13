Elliott made field goals from 41 and 33 yards in Sunday's 32-19 Wild Card loss to the 49ers but missed one of his two extra-point attempts.

The missed extra point wound up being significant, as the Eagles drove to the San Francisco 21 on their final drive and would have been in range for a game-tying field goal attempt had Elliott made all of his earlier kicks. Elliott missed just one of his 42 extra-point tries in the regular season, but he made just 74 percent of his field-goal attemps (20-for-27), his worst perfomance since 2020.