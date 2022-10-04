Elliott made his lone field goal attempt in Sunday's win over the Jaguars but missed one of his three extra points.
Elliott converted a pair of extra points in the second quarter but missed a third wide right. He later added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He's yet to make more than a single field goal in any of the Eagles' four games this season, with the team instead finding the end zone on a regular basis.
