Play

Elliott made three of his four field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-31 loss to Miami.

Elliott made from 48 and 43 yards in the first half before pulling a 49-yard attempt wide left in the third quarter. The kick would have given the Eagles a 31-20 lead. It was just the second game Elliott has had more than two field-goal opportunities all season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories