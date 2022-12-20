Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts but missed one of his two field goals in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Elliott made a 32-yarder to open the scoring early in the second quarter, but he missed from 38 yards in the middle of the fourth, a kick which would have put the Eagles up by seven. The miss didn't end up mattering, as the Eagles scored a touchdown four minutes later to open up a two-score lead, but it was the latest episode in a surprisingly mediocre season for Elliott. He's tied for 32nd in the league with 12 made field goals, though he's at least somewhat made up for it by leading the league in extra points (45).