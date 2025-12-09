Elliott connected on 4-of-5 field goals and made his sole extra point attempt in Monday night's 22-19 loss to the Chargers.

Elliott's longest kick of the night was a 54-yarder that cut the Eagles' deficit to four points in the late third quarter. The kicker overall had a good night, with the only stain on his stat line being a 48-yard miss before halftime. The nine-year veteran has had a rough stretch, missing a field goal in his last three games. Elliott moves to 16-for-21 on FG tries and 31-for-32 on extra-point attempts this season.