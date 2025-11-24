Elliott missed his lone field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point tries in the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Eagles jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead less than 20 minutes into Sunday's game, but Philly was unable to score a single point over the final 48:28 of the contest. That included a 56-yard missed field goal from Elliott early in the fourth quarter. On the season, Elliott has made 11 of 14 field-goal tries and all 30 of his extra points.