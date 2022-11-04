Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points.
Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, with the Eagles continuing to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
