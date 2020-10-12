Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but was good on all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh.

Elliott wasn't called to kick for three until the Eagles' final drive of the game, and he sent the 57-yard attempt wide right. His only two misses on the year have come from over 50 yards. The 25-year-old will have a chance to redeem himself at home against Baltimore in Week 6.