Elliott went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and connected on all five of his point-after tries during the Eagles' 38-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Elliott's first field goal from 58 yards in the first quarter hit the right upright, but he came back out in the third quarter and connected on a 40-yard try. He has missed one field goal in each of his last two games and has gone 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 25-for-25 on extra-point tries through the first eight games of the regular season.