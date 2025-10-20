default-cbs-image
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Vikings.

Elliott missed a 42-yard field-goal try in the fourth quarter, which would prove to be his only attempt of the day. The kicker has now attempted one or fewer field goals in six of the team's first seven games this season, ultimately carrying a rather low floor from a fantasy perspective.

