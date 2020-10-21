Elliott went 0-for-1 on field goals Sunday against the Ravens.
A poor outing for Elliott, who missed only his second field goal of the season on a 52-yard attempt (wide right). Both his misses this season have come on attempts over 50 yards, which will be something to keep an eye on. He'll look to put this performance behind him with Thursday's divisional tilt against the Giants quickly approaching.
