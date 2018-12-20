Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses practice with illness
Elliott didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Some type of flu bug was already afflicting Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who missed a second consecutive practice Thursday. There's no telling if Elliott is dealing with something similar, but a teammate (reserve LB Kamu Grugier-Hill) kicked field goals in his absence, so the Eagles may be confident the issue is short term in nature. Friday's injury report will reveal Elliott's chances to suit up Sunday against the Texans.
