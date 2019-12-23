Elliott made one of his three field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Cowboys.

Elliott converted a 36-yarder to get Philadelphia out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but failed from 53-yards with just 34 seconds remaining in the second allowing the Cowboys to set up a field goal before the half expired. He'd hook a 55-yard try wide left in the fourth that again set up a Dallas field goal on the succeeding drive. The two attempts from beyond 50 yards were just his second and third of the year.