Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans.

Elliott again put his team in a precarious position by missing the extra-point try after the Eagles' first fourth-quarter touchdown that left them with just a 13-point advantage. He more than made up for it, however, as he punched a 35-yarder in to win it as time expired. The Memphis product also made a 47-yard attempt in the contest and has not missed from inside 50 yards since Week 7. Elliott will try to keep that streak intact with the Eagles' playoff hopes on the line Week 17 at Washington.