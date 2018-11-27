Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails game-winner Sunday
Elliott was perfect on three field-goal attempts and added one extra point in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.
After starting the year 0-for-3 on kicks 40 yards or longer, Elliott has now converted each of his last four, including a 43-yarder to win the game for Philadelphia. After struggling to find consistency in the first half of the season, the Memphis product hasn't missed over his last four games. He will try to keep the rhythm going at home Week 13 against Washington.
