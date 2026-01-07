Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his point-after tries during the Eagles' 24-17 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Elliott gave the Eagles a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter after connecting on a 39-yard field goal, and Sunday marked the sixth time in nine games since the Eagles' Week 9 bye that he made one field goal or less. The 2025 regular season was a disappointing one for the veteran kicker, who connected on just 20 of 27 field-goal attempts across 17 regular-season games, and his 74.1 percent success rate was the second lowest of his career. Elliott had some struggles toward the tail end of the 2024 regular season as well, but he ended up making 10 of 11 field-goal attempts across four postseason games, including 4-for-4 against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles will need the very best out of Elliott for their title defense, which begins this Sunday in the NFC wild-card round against the 49ers.