Elliott made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay. However, he made only one of his two extra-point tries.
Elliott hasn't missed a field-goal opportunity since Week 7; the only problem is he's only seen six attempts. He's recently been shaky on extra points as well, having missed two of his last three.
