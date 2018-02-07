Elliott made all three field-goal attempts to go with two of three extra-point tries in the Eagles' 41-33 defeat of the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The rookie started the scoring with a 26-yard boot midway through the first quarter, and followed it with the missed extra point. From there, he was perfect, putting Philadelphia up by more than a field goal with his 42 and 46-yard attempts in the fourth quarter. The Super Bowl win completes a whirlwind season for the 23-year-old, who after going undrafted and failing to make the Bengals out of training camp, signed with the Eagles after the injury to Caleb Sturgis in Week 1. The Memphis product completed 26 of 31 field-goal attempts during the regular season, and was a perfect seven of seven in the playoffs. He is signed through next season.