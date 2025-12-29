Elliott made both his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Bills.

Elliott was able to conquer the heavy rain in Buffalo, converting field goals from 47 and 28 yards in the second quarter. It was just the second time in the last six contests that the kicker has made multiple field goals. Elliott has now gone 19-for-26 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making 39 of 40 PATs over 16 games this year.