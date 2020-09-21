site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails two field goals in loss
RotoWire Staff
Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts and added one extra point in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.
Elliott has put away three of his four field-goal tries this season. His only miss has come from over 50 yards. The Memphis product will likely see more opportunities in Week 3 against the Bengals.
